Rumoured Bigg Boss couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill jet off to Goa ahead of New Year, to shoot Valentine’s-themed music video

Rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who participated together in Bigg Boss 13, were spotted jetting off to Goa, reportedly to shoot another music video. They’ve appeared opposite each other in several music videos previously, the most recent being Shona Shona, by Tony Kakkar.

Pictures and videos taken at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai show Sidharth, wearing a burgundy tracksuit, and Shehnaaz, wearing a black dress with a jacket, exiting a red car and walking towards the terminal.

Shehnaaz, who recently appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 14, had said in an interview that the only reason she was watching it was because of Sidharth. “Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him,” she had said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. “He was my everything in Bigg Boss,” she added.

The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss journey. It is said that the two are headed to Goa, where they will shoot a Valentine’s-themed video.

Sidharth, who appeared as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’ on the show, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.

He was recently involved in a controversy, after several videos of him, apparently engaged in a drunken brawl, were shared online. He later clarified that he had been misrepresented in the videos. He told The Times of India, “Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification.”

