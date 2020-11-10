Rumoured Bigg Boss couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill return to Mumbai after Punjab adventure. See pics

Days after they left for Chandigarh to shoot a music video, rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted returning to Mumbai on Tuesday. The former Bigg Boss contestants were photographed arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, dressed casually and wearing masks.

Shehnaaz was wearing a white dress, while Sidharth wore a blue sweatshirt and grey pants. While neither has confirmed their relationship, the subject has dominated their fans’ interest since their appearance on Bigg Boss.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth recently completed a two-week stint in the ongoing 14th season of Bigg Boss, as a ‘toofani senior’ along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. During the show, he made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz, who recently appeared as a guest on the show, had said in an interview that the only reason she was watching it was because of Sidharth. The two have appeared in several music videos together, in the months following the end of their Bigg Boss 13 journey.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla channels his inner Shah Rukh Khan in Punjab, lives life country style, Shehnaaz Gill reacts. Watch

While they were in Punjab, Sidharth took to social media to share a picture and a video of himself, posing like Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in the mustard fields. He wrote, “Turning fields into reels.. #Punjab.” Sidharth shared another video, which showed him riding a bullock cart. Reacting to the video, Shehnaaz wrote: “Buraaahhhhh.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more