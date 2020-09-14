Sections
Rupal Patel confirms return for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, says the show can't go on without Kokila

Rupal Patel confirms return for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, says the show can’t go on without Kokila

Actor Rupal Patel will return as Kokila Modi in the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which recently regained popularity after a video (Rasode Mein Kaun Tha) featuring its characters went viral.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Rupal Patel in a still from Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Actor Rupal Patel, whose line of dialogue -- ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ -- went viral recently, has confirmed her return for the upcoming second season of her hit television soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The new season was announced shortly after the humorous video, created by Yashraj Mukhate, became a rage online.

Rupal, who plays Kokila Modi on the show, told Mumbai Mirror, “There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki.” The actor had previously said that she hadn’t been approached by the producers for the new season. She had told Latestly, ‘Actually, I have heard about it, but I’m not sure about the same. Right now, I’m happy playing the role of Meenakshi Rajvansh on Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke on Star Plus. But my love and blessings are with Rashmi ma’am.”

 

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya producer Rashmi Sharma recently told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that the new season would be incomplete without the Modi family, so Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee at the time the show went off air) would return.



“I couldn’t sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time,” Rupal said. “But the channel, Rajan sir and Rashmi ma’am have assured me that we will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly.”

She said that she was first shown the viral video by her sister, and has since seen it multiple times. “Till I saw Yashrajji’s face, I was in shock because I was sure I hadn’t said the dialogue that way. But eventually, I was delighted and proud, and so was my family. And I felt that if a youngster had taken interest in my work and made it popular again, I had to congratulate him personally,” she said.

Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2: Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain to play lead pair

Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain are all set to play the lead roles. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reprise her role of Gopi Bahu for the second season of the popular show, that was last aired in 2017.

