Rupal Patel not returning as Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2? She says ‘can’t do two shows together’

Rupal Patel, who is currently busy with Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, might not return as Kokilaben in the new season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She said that she ‘can’t do two shows together’.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rupal Patel played Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

With the viral ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ meme bringing the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya back into the spotlight, it was recently announced that a second season was in the making. However, it appears that Rupal Patel, who played Kokilaben in the popular series, might not return for its follow-up.

In an interview with Latestly, Rupal said that she was currently committed to another show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. She added that she had not been approached for the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

“Actually, I have heard about it, but I’m not sure about the same. Right now, I’m happy playing the role of Meenakshi Rajvansh on Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke on Star Plus. But my love and blessings are with Rashmi ma’am,” Rupal said, when asked about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya returning to the small screen.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya producer Rashmi Sharma recently told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that the new season would be incomplete without the Modi family, so Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee at the time the show went off air) would return.



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law slams Rhea Chakraborty’s allegations against family, defends SSR’s sisters and father

Responding to this comment, Rupal said, “In that case, as I said I’m doing YRHPK and I can’t do two shows together. Also, I have not yet been approached for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 by the makers. However, my good wishes are always with them.”

Earlier this month, musician Yashraj Mukhate turned a dialogue from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a rap video, which went viral. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he did not expect such an overwhelming response to the clip.

“I cannot believe that this has happened. The best gesture was a call that I received from Rupal Patel (who plays Kokila in the show). She said she loved the video; she didn’t have to make that call, but she spoke with such warmth for over 10 minutes that it just made my day,” he said.

