Rupal Patel recreates her own Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, watch

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is back on television screens, on popular demand. The producers announced a second season after a parody video by Yashraj Mukhate featuring one of the scenes viral. Now the makers have released a new promo which shows Kokilaben, played by Rupal Patel, recreating the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene all over again.

The promo opens with a fuming Kokilaben standing in the middle of the living room and calling for Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee). Soon, all the members of the household also gather in the living room. She asks all of them, “prasad kisne banaya? (who prepared the prasad)” Sneha Jain, who plays the house help named Gehna, claims to have made the prasad. Kokila then asks her if she has put pure ghee, jaggery, coconut milk, poha, cardamom and egg in the prasad. Gehna says yes for all the ingredients except the egg. Kokila tells everyone that egg has been found in the prasad. Kokila then asks in a loud voice, “Gehna jab rasode se bahar gai thi to rasode mein kaun tha.”

Earlier, the makers had announced the comeback of the show with a promo which was also based around the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene. In the video, Gopi is seen walking around the house and looking for Gehna. A cooker whistles in the kitchen and she says, “Shayad rasode me Gehna ne cooker gas pe chadha dia hoga (Gehna has probably put the cooker on the stove).”

While Devoleena has reprised her role of Gopi Bahu, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar as the lead actors. Talking about her return on the show, Devoleena had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I’m always up for it.”

