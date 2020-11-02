Rupal Patel, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Kokilaben, quits show: ‘I want to play a Dabangg saas’

Rupal Patel, popularly known as the fiery mother-in-law Kokilaben on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has confirmed her exit from the show after one-month stint. The actor said she was brought in only for a month and since the journey of her character is now over, she will not be seen on the show anymore.

The show had made a comeback after a remix video made by Yashraj Mukhate on one of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya scenes -- Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, went on to become a rage on the internet. Rupal said that she had to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as a moral responsibility towards her fans.

She told Spotboye in an interview, “When I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya it was for one month only. And now that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it’s my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it”.

She may not be seen as Kokila anymore but she has expressed her desire to play similar roles. “I have always played strong characters and I give that credit to my personality. And I am sure future roles will also be offered to me keeping my personality and my contribution towards such strong characters only. Right now I don’t have any other show in my hand but I am very hopeful that soon something will come my way. I am very open to playing strong characters again. Like a Dabangg Saas who is all positive and with her family.”

Kokila had recently recreated the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene in the second season. In the scene, she was seen calling for Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee). Soon, all the members of the household gathered in the living room. She asked all of them in a stern voice, “prasad kisne banaya (who prepared the prasad)?” Sneha Jain, who plays the house help named Gehna, claimed to have made the prasad. Kokila then asked her if she had put pure ghee, jaggery, coconut milk, poha, cardamom and egg in the prasad. Gehna agreed to all the ingredients except the egg. Kokila told everyone that egg had been found in the prasad, which was a ‘anarth, apshagun’. Kokila then asked everyone, “Gehna jab rasode se bahar gai thi to rasode mein kaun tha (Who was in the kitchen when Gehna had stepped out)?”

