Rupali Ganguly on shooting for TV show Anupamaa amid pandemic: ‘I am scared to touch my son’

Actor Rupali Ganguli, who recently made her comeback on TV with Anupamaa, has said it is difficult time for her as she has not been able to properly hug or touch her 7-year-old son Rudransh because she has been shooting for her TV show for past few months.

Anupamaa premiered in March this year and has been on top of weekly listings issued by BARC for many weeks now. Rupali told Times of India, “I am scared to touch my son. The moment I return from the shoot, I take a shower and then immediately wear a mask and go to my room where I am living in isolation. And after I leave for shoot in the morning, my room is properly sanitized. All this new normal is very strange for me. Not a single day in the past seven years of Rudransh’s birth has it happened that he has slept away from me. I am so used to having him by my side. But I can’t do that now. And in fact, whenever I get all emotional and want to physically hug or kiss him, I give a kiss on his feet, even there I am afraid.”

She added, “It is for the first time that I am not with Rudransh for so many days and when he sees me in the serial with kids calling me mom, he thinks I have another set of family and it is really difficult to convince him to watch my show. Though before the lockdown I did made him sit with me and watch Sarabhai... which he loved.”

Talking about her popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali recently told Hindustan Times, “Sarabhai is a monster that continues to grow and win millions of hearts. People still call me Monisha and when I meet my son’s friends, they enact and say ‘Monisha beta, how middle class’. And I tell them, ‘aunty toh bol hi sakte ho naa’ (laughs).”

Rupali essays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show and is seen as a dutiful wife, mother and daughter-in-law who dedicates all her time for the family. About her role, Rupali had said in a statement, “Every woman across the globe is my inspiration. According to me every woman who maintains a balance between her professional and personal life or chooses to be a home-maker in order to take care of her family are all my inspiration. We will all agree that the role of a home-maker is not an easy one, and seeing all these ladies do it with such finesse is really inspirational! All of these strong women have inspired me a lot to get into the character as Anupamaa truly resonates with their lives”. Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Bengali TV show, Sreemoyee - a story by Leena Gangopadhyay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more