Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals rasode mein kaun tha. Watch

The massive popularity of Yashraj Mukhate’s viral rap video that turns a popular dialogue from an old daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a funny meme has finally led to the return of the popular show. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared the new promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 to announce her return with the hit show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “We are back by popular demand #SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 #WhoisGehna #devoleena #gopibahu @starplus @rstfofficial.” In the video, Devoleena is seen in a stylish pink sari, walking around the house, looking for someone called Gehna. A cooker whistles in the kitchen and she says, “Shayad rasode me Gehna ne cooker gas pe chadha dia hoga (Gehna has probably put the cooker on the gas).” She adds that Gehna does things which either surprise her or shock her. Gehna seems to have left toffees and sweets in the kitchen as a surprise for Devoleena’s character.

The rap video created by Yashraj Mukhate, however, features Giaa Manek as Gopi bahu. The actor had said she wasn’t approached for the show. She told Times of India in an interview, “I have lived the journey of Gopi bahu. Even when Devoleena joined the show as the new Gopi bahu, I never had any anger for her because, at the end of the day, everyone is doing their job. If not her, someone else would have done it. I don’t know much about the second season, but if they have cast Devoleena again, I am happy for her.”

Also read: Original Gopi bahu, Giaa Manek, not approached for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: ‘If they cast Devoleena Bhattacharjee, I am happy for her’

It appears Rupal Patel, who is seen as the strict mother-in-law Kokilaben in the video, may not be returning in the second season. In an interview with Latestly, Rupal denied being approached for the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She also said that she is currently committed to another show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. She added and won’t be able to do two shows together.

