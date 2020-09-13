Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2: Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain to play lead pair

The main cast for the upcoming season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya have been finalised and Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain are all set to play the lead roles. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reprise her role of Gopi Bahu for the second season of the popular show that was last aired in 2017.

Harsh, who was recently seen in TV show Kartik Poornima, will play the role of Anant. Sneha, who has worked in Gujararti TV industry and will make her debut on a Hindi daily soap, will be seen as Gehna.

Producer Rashami Sharma told Times of India, “It was difficult to audition for the leads, as it all happened online because of the pandemic. But thankfully, our cast is finalised now. While Harsh, who will play the role of Anant, has done a few serials in the past, Sneha, who will be seen as Gehna, is new to Hindi television; she has done Gujrati serials and theatre. The key cast will feature in this season as well, and the Modi family will also be a part of the story.”

Also read: Chaitanya Tamhane bags Best Screenplay award for The Disciple at Venice Film Festival, loses Golden Lion to Nomadland

The promo of Saath Nibhhana Saathiya season 2 has already been released by the channel. While Devoleena reprises her role as Gopi Bahu, Rupal Patel has said that she is yet to be approached for the new season. Rupal had essayed the iconic role of Kokilaben on previous season of the show. Rupal had said, “Actually, I have heard about it (season 2), but I’m not sure about the same. Right now, I’m happy playing the role of Meenakshi Rajvansh on Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke on Star Plus. But my love and blessings are with Rashmi ma’am.”

About getting back as Gopi Bahu, Devoleena had said, “It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I’m always up for it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more