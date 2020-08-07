Sahil Salathia turns down Bigg Boss 14, says he will not ‘pick fights or hurl abuses at people for entertainment’

Popular reality show Bigg Boss enjoys a massive fan following and has made stars out of many of its contestants. However, when actor Sahil Salathia was approached for the upcoming season of the show, he turned it down and said it was ‘not (his) cup of tea’.

Sahil told The Times of India in an interview that he turned down Bigg Boss 13 as he could not see himself being locked up with a bunch of people with different personalities. “Yes, I was offered the show, but I declined it politely. Honestly, I have never followed Bigg Boss. I am a trained actor, and acting is my passion. Being locked up in a house with a set of people, who have different mindsets, is not my cup of tea,” he said.

“If I participate in Bigg Boss, I will top the list of the worst contestants in its history. I am not someone who would pick fights or hurl abuses at people for entertainment,” he added.

Sahil, who has appeared in many advertisements, made his acting debut in 2014 with the show Everest, which was produced by Ashutosh Gowariker. He was also seen in the series P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, developed by Nikkhil Advani.

Last year, Sahil made his Bollywood debut with the historical epic Panipat, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He played the Maratha ruler Shamsher Bahadur, son of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani, in the film.

Earlier, actor Adhyayan Suman refuted rumours of him being one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. In a tweet, he wrote, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least !” In another tweet, he said that he would not be a part of the show ‘even if it was the end of the world’. “I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal,” he said.

Filmmaker Onir and model-turned-actor Rajeev Sen, too, have denied reports of being a part of Bigg Boss 14. According to reports, television stars Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are likely to participate in the show this year. Salman Khan will return as the host.

