Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Salman Khan asks astrologer if there is a chance of his wedding now, this was the answer

Salman Khan asks astrologer if there is a chance of his wedding now, this was the answer

On Bigg Boss 14 premiere, Salman Khan asked a featured astrologer whether there is a chance that he will get married. The astrologer said there was no chance of that happening now.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 14.

Actor Salman Khan was in for a pleasant surprise while introducing contestants at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14. Salman candidly asked the featured astrologer on the show, Pandit Janardhan, if there was any chance of him getting married now, and the answer had him laughing out loud with happiness.

Pandit Janardan had been asked to comment on the future of contestant Nikki Tamboli. He said that she looks very innocent and cute but in reality she is very, very clever. Salman chipped in to ask if he will ever get married. The astrologer said there is no such possibility right now.

See all Bigg Boss 14 live updates here

That is when Salman reminded him that he had predicted the possibility of his marriage six years ago but that never happened. “Aage aisa koi yog nahi ban raha na? (No such possibility is there in future?).” The astrologer told him, “No, not at all.” Salman burst out laughing, and rejoiced as he said, “Arre waah, shaadi ke chance khatam (Wow, all chances of marriage are over now).”

Salman is hosting the show and has introduced Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Eijaz Khan. Meanwhile, Abhinav’s wife Rubina Dilak was introduced but did not enter the house.

Also read: Eijaz Khan is first Bigg Boss 14 contestant, reveals he is called Gabbar for a reason

Before the contestants were introduced, a glimpse of controversial godwoman Radhe Maa was seen. She performed a puja for the house in a blink-and-miss shot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.