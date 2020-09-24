Salman Khan asks Sidharth Shukla if he had a fight with Asim Riaz after Bigg Boss 13. Here’s his answer

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were often at loggerheads with each other in Bigg Boss 13.

Friends-turned-foes Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s constant scuffles became one of the biggest talking points of Bigg Boss 13. They stopped just short of coming to blows and would often tell each other ‘bahar mil (meet me outside).’

At the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan teased Sidharth and asked him if he fought with Asim after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. “Ghar se bahar nikalne ke baad aapka aur Asim ka muqabla hua bahari Sultani Akhade mein (After leaving the Bigg Boss house, did you and Asim fight in the wrestling ring of the outside world)?,” the host asked, making a reference to the Sultani Akhada challenge on the show.

Sidharth laughed and said that his rivalry with Asim shifted to social media, but it was not as intense as on Bigg Boss 13. “Akhade mein nahi ho paaya, sir, par social media pe thoda bohot hua. Everything was good. Bigg Boss wala nahi tha feel (Not in the wrestling ring, sir, although we did have a bit of a tussle on social media. Everything was good. It did not have the Bigg Boss intensity),” he said.

Last month, Sidharth congratulated Asim for featuring on a list of ‘most desirable men in India’. “Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desireable Men in India, congratulations. Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody,” Sidharth tweeted. Asim appreciated the gesture and replied, “Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it. Thank you.”

Interestingly, during Bigg Boss 13, Salman had grown quite angry with Sidharth and Asim’s ugly spats. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he lashed out at the two ‘macho men’ for constantly threatening to escalate the fight once they were outside and warned that he would ‘throw (them) both out of the house’.

It was a close fight between them for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Sidharth was declared the winner, with Asim emerging as the runner-up.

