Home / TV / Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 chalet is all things glam, don’t miss the giant Salman posters. Watch

Bigg Boss 14: Designer Ashley Robello gave us a glimpse of Salman Khan’s chalet for this year. While it looks smaller than usual, the glamour has not been compromised. Check out the video.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s poster in his chalet

The first sneak peek into Salman Khan’s chalet for Bigg Boss 14 is out and it gives us a glimpse of all the glamour that awaits fans of the much-awaited reality show hosted by the Bollywood star. Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on Saturday evening and Salman, along with a few others, have begun shooting for the episode.

Designer Ashley Robello shared a video showcasing Salman’s chalet on Friday morning. The video opens with a huge portrait of Salman as Chulbul Pandey from his hit franchise Dabangg, on one of the walls and then moves around to show the luxurious items placed inside the chalet. It also has another picture of Salman from Ek Tha Tiger. Even as the video takes us on a tour of the chalet, Salman’s voice can be heard in the background. He is perhaps practising his lines.

 

We also see a bedroom with bed and couch, and walls decorated with some more Salman pictures. The video then takes us to the outside garden area which offers some greenery and an option to exercise.



Late Thursday, Salman had shared the first picture from the sets of Bigg Boss season 14. Sharing the photo from the first day on sets, Salman wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.” Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

 

During the launch of the show at a virtual press conference, Salman had talked about taking a pay cut. “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss 14 house: Here’s how Covid-19 has changed the show, take first look at its mall, spa, movie theatre

Bigg Boss 14 premieres Saturday evening at 9pm.

