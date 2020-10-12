Salman Khan takes ‘indirect’ dig amid fake TRP case: ‘One should not say nonsense, lie and shout, they will shut down channel’

Actor Salman Khan took a dig at channels who are allegedly manipulating TRPs during Bigg Boss 14, saying that if people continue to do what they are doing, the channels will be shut down. Earlier, Republic TV had taken a swipe at the actor for not speaking up on the drug allegations and Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On the Weekend Ka War episode of Bigg Boss 14, while ostensibly speaking to the contestants, the actor slammed the news channel. “Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (You have to play the right game in Bigg Boss or any other show. You can’t do anything for TRP. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. Be honest and real to strike it big and make it better. One should not speak nonsense, lie and shout. This is not the point. They will shut your channel).”

Making it clear, he added, “Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya (What I wanted to say, I have said indirectly).”

A few days ago, the attack of Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on Salman had gone viral on social media. He had taken on Salman for staying silent amid the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the ensuing drug allegations against members of the film industry. He had demanded to know where was Salman during all of this.

A fake TRP case was registered by Mumbai Police lasty week. It has claimed to have busted a TRP manipulation racket, after TV viewership measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint. The police said Republic TV and two other local Mumbai channels were manipulating crucial data to bolster their TRPs.