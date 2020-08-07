Sambhavna Seth says she is sad for Anupama Pathak: ‘A person thinks more negative things when he is alone’

Actor Sambhavna Seth has responded to the untimely death of her industry colleague Anupama Pathak who was found dead recently and is suspected to have died by suicide. She said it is not right to judge people as one never knows what he or she is going through to take such an extreme step.

Sambhavna told ETimes in an interview, “I feel very sad for Anupama Pathak. During this lockdown, we all should take the support of each other and don’t be alone. A person thinks more negative things when he is alone, so support each other at this time. It is very sad and many people are also facing problems because of the lack of money during this time.”

She added, “We say one should not commit suicide but we don’t know how much pressure that person is facing in life. Several problems are difficult to handle and we cannot even measure. If a person decides to suicide then definitely he or she is going through a very big problem and we cannot just comment that one should not do suicide.”

Anupama was found dead at her Dahisar residence and media reports claimed that she died on August 2. She had conducted a Facebook live (unverified account) on August 2 where she talked about reasons why one may kill oneself. She can be seen saying, “Jis ko aap apna khaas dost samajh ke share karenge, iss problem ki wajah se hum ye karne jaa rahe hain, woh usko seedha nahin le ke ulta lete hain. Woh yeh kehte hain ki ‘aap isme mujhe kyun bataa rahe ho? Mujhe kyun sunaa rahe ho? Mujhe kyun ghhaseet rahe ho? Main phans jaoonga agar kuch hua toh’. Woh log ek waqt ke liye yeh nahin sochte hai ke uske marne ke baad, wahi log duniya bhar mein dindora peeth hain (Those whom you consider close and you confide in them - that this is the issue for which I am planning to do this - they take it in a wrong way. They say ‘why are you telling me this? Why are you dragging me into this? I will be caught in this problem later’. For a moment, they don’t realise that after the person is gone, they will be the ones who will talk constantly.)

