Sameer Sharma had said ‘suicide can never be an option’, wanted to go online and talk about staying positive: Avinash Sachdev

Television actor Sameer Sharma was a ‘happy person’ who did not take any stress, say his friend and co-stars. Sameer was found dead in his Mumbai home on Wednesday. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

Sameer’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Sanjeev Seth remembered the actor as a cordial and gentle person. “I met him on the sets of our show and we would all get along well. One could never have guessed that he would take such an extreme step- at least from his behaviour. He was professional and well behaved. We knew that he was divorced and lived alone in the city. We weren’t in touch in the last few months due to lockdown. This news is shocking for me and everyone in the unit.”

Actor Avinash Sachdev said they even discussed Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. “We knew each other since 2013 when we did Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir for two years. Later, we worked in Ayushman Bhava in 2017. We were friends and kept in touch all through the lockdown. He was as frustrated about staying at home as everyone else. I don’t think he was under any financial stress, had depression, work related or personal issues. He was a happy-go-lucky person, never took any stress and enjoyed life.”

He went on to say, “I don’t know why this happened. In fact, we spoke on July 22 and we even spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and he said, ‘Suicide can never be an option’. We were supposed to go live on Instagram and talk to people about staying positive. He was writing poems and web series and composing music and had done so much work since 2004. In fact, he took a break from acting and yet returned with good roles on TV. I don’t know if he was depressed or not as we never had any such conversation and neither did I ever feel that he was feeling low or had mood swings,” he said.

Sameer, who worked in serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, was found dead in his flat in Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hanged himself two days back, Malad police station’s senior inspector George Fernandes said. The actor were living alone in the rented flat since February, he said, adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members.

“We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy,” Fernandes said. Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

