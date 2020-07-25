Sections
Home / TV / Sameera Reddy spoofs Indian Matchmaking, asks Sima Taparia to find her an ideal mother-in-law

Sameera Reddy spoofs Indian Matchmaking, asks Sima Taparia to find her an ideal mother-in-law

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared a spoof video of the recent Netflix series Indian Matchmaking. Watch her ask Sima Taparia to find her an ideal mother-in-law here.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sameera Reddy has found a new career as a social media content creator.

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared a short spoof video of the recent Netflix reality series, Indian Matchmaking. In the video, Sameera puts down her criteria for an ideal mother-in-law, while footage of Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia is inserted for reaction shots.

“Asli life partner toh Mother in law hoti hai this is how I found my Sassy Saasu! The perfect match,” she wrote in the caption. Sameera’s video shows her describing her ideal mother-in-law -- tall, traditional, etc. It ends with a reveal.

 

“Absolutely hilarious! When my parents were looking for a kundli match, I was telling them that instead of girl and boy ki kundli you should match the girl and mom in law ki kundli,” one person wrote in the comments. “I love your channel, which I discovered accidentally. Your Sassy Saasu reminds me so much of my late, beloved mama (mother in law) friends for life stay blessed,” wrote another.



The show has been drawing criticism since its July 16 release, for reinforcing cultural stereotypes about India, celebrating casteism and colourism, and for being a prime example of a phenomenon known as ‘aunty gaze’.

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

“I have found matches for people when I was on vacation in Zermatt and in Interlaken and even when we were in the Canadian Rockies, I was on duty matching people up. Hell, I have even matched people up while waiting at the luggage carousel at Mumbai airport,” she told Conde Nast Traveller in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle
Jul 25, 2020 15:57 IST
Márquez back on bike 4 days after surgery on broken arm
Jul 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates
Jul 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Nafisa Ali Sodhi: Our 65 plus politicians are working, so why target actors
Jul 25, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.