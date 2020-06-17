Samir Soni on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘It could have very easily been me, instead of him’

Actor Samir Soni has responded to the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, admitting that the pressures in the industry is a lot, adding that there many people who face similar thoughts as Sushant must have had. Sushant died on Sunday in his Mumbai apartment; hewas 34.

He wrote on Instagram, “To make my stand clear on the untimely death of one of our brightest rising stars SUSHANT SINGH (may his soul RIP) I am extremely disturbed because i know on any other day, it could have very easily been me or someone else hanging, instead of him, such are the pressures. But after over 20 years in this industry I have realized, GOD did NOT create us EQUAL or gave us equal opportunities, whether it’s in Bollywood, Politics, Business or any other field. So personally, I don’t like to point fingers on others, instead focus on beating the odds that are stacked heavily against me.Amen!”

Sushant delivered his highest grosser Chhichhore last year as well as the critically acclaimed Sonchiriya. Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Sushant on Sonchiriya, tweeted upon his demise, “Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!”

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence. He was reportedly suffering from depression. Speaking about the importance of mental health, Ayushmann Khurrana told Time magazine in an interview, “You never know what is going on behind that smile, or that social media post,” Ayushmann said, calling for greater attention to be paid to mental health in India. “We don’t take mental health seriously. In India, we are very callous about it. Till the time there is a real, physical disease, they don’t raise an issue about it. They don’t realise that a person could be terminally mentally ill, and just putting up a facade for the outside world.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

