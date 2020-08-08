Sections
Home / TV / Samir Soni says Sameer Sharma borrowed his car in June, didn’t tell him he had an accident: ‘I felt that all was not well with him’

Samir Soni says Sameer Sharma borrowed his car in June, didn’t tell him he had an accident: ‘I felt that all was not well with him’

Samir Soni says he cried for an entire day after hearing of his friend Sameer Sharma’s death by suicide on Friday.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Samir Soni was devastated on hearing about Sameer Sharma’s death.

Television actor Samir Soni is heartbroken at the death of his friend, actor Sameer Sharma. Speaking to Bollywood Life, Samir said he started sensing that all was not well with Sameer after he visited him a week ago.

Samir said he loaned his car to Sameer in June. Sameer met with an accident in the car and abandoned it by the road but didn’t inform Samir about it. “In June, he had borrowed my car to go to Pune. Unfortunately, he met with an accident on the way but did not inform me. A few days later, the police informed me that they had found my car by the side of the road. However, when I asked Sameer about it, he denied meeting with an accident. I didn’t prod him further. Almost a month passed and I started feeling that all was not well with him,” Samir said.

 

“So, last week, I visited him at his Malad residence. That’s when he apologised for the accident, and I told him that it was okay. Since he was not feeling well that day, I left within a few minutes. And then, a few days later, I hear that he has hanged himself in his flat! I kept crying all day after I heard the news. I still can’t believe that he has gone from our lives. I just wish he had reached out to someone if he was going through personal issues,” Samir added.



Sameer was found dead at his Malad West residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Malad police said. An accidental death report was registered in the matter and the body of the actor was sent for autopsy.

Also read: Rana Daggubati shares pic with father, uncle Venkatesh before wedding to Miheeka Bajaj, says he’s ‘ready’

Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta and Mugdha Veira Godse took to Twitter, to extend their condolences.

He was seen in television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Jyoti, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robust online dispute resolution can facilitate affordable justice delivery, ease of doing biz: Amitabh Kant
Aug 08, 2020 22:00 IST
Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered
Aug 08, 2020 21:59 IST
Some big names in 93 players listed for Lank Premier League
Aug 08, 2020 21:57 IST
Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Tej Pratap, all set to join JD (U)
Aug 08, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.