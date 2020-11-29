Sana Khan feels blessed and is in a happy space, shares fresh post-wedding pics
Sana Khan, who married Surat-based Anas Sayied earlier this month, shared fresh pictures post her wedding. She looked happy and content with life. See them here.
Former actor and Sana Khan, who got married to Surat-based Anas Sayied, earlier this month, has shared fresh pictures on Instagram. It is evident how happy she feels after marriage.
Sharing the pictures, Sana simply wrote: “Alhumdullilah.” She was seen in a green and gold sharara with heavy jewellery. One of hashtags was ‘blessed’ giving a peek into her current state of mind. She may have quit acting but her fans still love following her on Instagram. One wrote in the comments section: “Chehre ka noor wallah wallah mashaallah (the glow on the face).” Another called her a “beauty” while a third person wrote in praise “maashallah”. A fourth person said “Pyari Dulhan (sweet bride).”
Sana has been showing facets of her new life since she got married. Recently, a video of hers went viral which showed her going for a drive with her husband Anas. The former actor had also shared a video of how her mother-in-law had pampered her by making biryani for the new member in their household.
On November 22, Sana had shared a picture in wedding finery post her marriage to Anas and had written: “Loved each other for the sake of Allah, Married each other for the sake of Allah, May Allah keep us united in this Duniya, And reunite us in jannah @anas_sayied, Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan, Which of the favours of your lord will u deny #sanakhan #anassayied #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah” She looked pretty as a bride in the red and gold lehenga.
Also read: Arjun Kapoor posts pic with cheeky caption about a woman, Malaika Arora asks him who he is talking about
She has since followed it up by posting pictures from the other wedding ceremonies. For her mehendi ceremony, she shared a picture of herself in an orange and pink salwar kameez. She shared another stunning set of pictures, dressed in a pristine white wedding gown and wrote: “I never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you. Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai. Kya already a week @anas_sayied.”
In October this year, she declared via a social media post that she was quitting acting for good. Writing in English, Hindi and Urdu, she said: “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.” Stating further how she had been thinking about the very purpose of life, she said that “had decided to leave the showbiz lifestyle forever”.
Follow @htshowbiz for more