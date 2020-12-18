Sana Khan on marrying Maulana Anas: ‘It was not an overnight decision, have prayed for years for a man like him’

Actor Sana Khan, who married Maulana Anas Sayiad last month and quit showbiz earlier this year, has spoken about her wedding and what drew her to her husband. She said that it was not a rebound decision and she has prayed for a man like him “for years”.

Sana announced her wedding in a social media post last month. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

Sana told Times of India, “Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental. He had said this to me, ‘Agar koi achhi cheez gutter mein gir gayi hai toh uske upar aap 10 baalti bhi paani daal do, woh saaf nahi hoti hai. Par aap usko gutter se baahar nikaal kar ek glass paani daal do, woh saaf ho jaati hai’ (If something falls in the gutter, you cannot clean it even with 10 buckets of water.. But when you take it out, it can be cleaned with one glass of water). That had a lasting impact on me.”

Asked if it could be rebound from her breakup earlier this year, Sana said that people can have affairs on rebound but not marriage, adding they share their thought process.

She also opened up about her decision to quit showbiz. She said the glamour and fame blinded her and she could not realise earlier that it was the wrong profession for her. “A lot of people asked why it took me so long to realise that I was in the wrong profession. Bahut cheezein aapko immediately nahi realise hoti hain. Aapko itna glamour aur naam mil jaata hai ki, ya toh aapko kuchh dikhaai nahi deta hai ya faisla nahi le paate hain (You do not realise certain things immediately. The glamour and fame may make you blind to real things and you may not be able to take the right decision). Also, in my case, it was a question of livelihood; I was the sole earning member in my family. The lockdown helped me realise that I had to take this step. The work I was doing was not my cup of tea. I am grateful for what the industry has given me, but I realised that I didn’t belong there,” she told the daily.

Sana, who has turned to religious ways of life, posted her views on how the meaning of success changed for her over the years. She posted a video Thursday and wrote, “What is success??Which one do we really desire?? Duniya n Deen goes hand in hand but when u have to choose make sure u choose Deen over duniya n that way Allah will open everything tht u want in this duniya with ease .”

