Sana Khan shares first pic with husband Anas Sayed after marriage: ‘Married each other for the sake of Allah’

Actor Sana Khan shared the first picture after marriage to Anas Sayad in a private and low-key ceremony in Surat. Videos from the wedding went viral on Saturday.

Sharing the picture, Sana wrote: “Loved each other for the sake of Allah, married each other for the sake of Allah, may Allah keep us united in this Duniya, and reunite us in jannah, fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan, which of the favours of your lord will u deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah”

In the picture, Sana is dressed like a bride in red and gold lehenga and choli, while Anas is dressed simply in white. In the video, Sana was seen in a white gown. She looked stunning in light makeup and as she climbed down the stairs. The couple was then seen seated along with other family members and cutting a chocolate cake with ‘Nikaah mubarak’ written on it.

In October, she declared via a social media post that she was quitting acting. Writing in English, Hindi and Urdu, she said: “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”

She added how she had been thinking about her purpose in life and what happens to a person after death. The actor said she had decided to leave the “showbiz lifestyle forever”.

