Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal share a kiss on his birthday, Karan Tacker says ‘mummy pappa are watching’

Actors Sanaya Irani planned a beautiful surprise for actor husband Mohit Sehgal on his birthday with some food and wine. Sanaya also shared a few pictures of them kissing during the celebrations. However, it was their friend Karan Tacker whose comment on the post took the cake.

Sanaya posted the image and wrote, “Back to back kisses and hubby @itsmohitsehgal was completely surprised. Had a faaaabbbb time with the fam jam @gallopsmumbai . Absolutely awesome food,wine and service . @dreamdesignsevents you guys did a fabulous job with the table set up . @karishmaanayyar thank you for being such a sweetheart.” Karan commented on it saying, “Oye! Mummy pappa dekh rahe hain! (mummy papa are watching).”

Earlier, she had shared another picture of her kissing her husband and wished him a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday my love. @itsmohitsehgal,” she wrote.

Mohit also shared the same image and captioned it as, “was totally surprised last night . Thank you so much guys for turning up and make my #2020 birthday way more fun then I thought it would be Thank you baby @sanayairani for making it so special which u always do . Last night u really surprised me .. can’t tell you how happy I was . Love you Baby Had a great one @gallopsmumbai with some delicious food and good wine and absolutely looooved the table set up . It was really pretty.”

Mohit also celebrated the birthday on sets of his show, Naagin where co-stars Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna brought a birthday cake for him.

Sanaya and Mohit met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008) and fell in love. After a long courtship, they got married on January 25, 2016.

