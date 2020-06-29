Sandip Ssingh says Ankita Lokhande was ‘always in touch with’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s family: ‘They all loved her’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, was ‘always in touch with’ his family, their close friend and producer Sandip Ssingh revealed. Sandip also feels that Ankita was the most devastated by the news of Sushant’s death, apart from his family.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sandip said, “Ankita had spent the maximum time with him in the last 10 years or so. According to me, apart from his family, it has hit her the most. When they were together, she took care of him like no one else ever did. The day it happened, I knew she would be deeply impacted. She was always in touch with the family and they all loved her. She is family for them, they connect with her. It was important for her to meet the family before they went back to Patna.”

Sushant and Ankita fell in love on the sets of their show, Pavitra Rishta. They were in a relationship for six years and were even planning to get married. However, they broke up due to undisclosed reasons in 2016.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was reported to be undergoing treatment for depression. In an earlier Instagram post, Sandip said that only Ankita could have ‘saved’ him. “Even when you both separated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house,” he wrote.

Sandip said that Sushant and Ankita ‘were made for each other’ and called them ‘true love’. He wrote, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

