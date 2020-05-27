Sections
Home / TV / Sara Khan calls her lip filler a ‘disaster’: ‘I didn’t like my look at that time’

Television actor Sara Khan opened up about her lip filler gone wrong and admitted that it did not suit her at all.

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Khan said that her lip filler did not suit her at all.

Television actor Sara Khan, best known as Sadhna from Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, wanted to reinvent herself and opted for a lip filler. However, the cosmetic procedure backfired completely and was a ‘disaster’, according to her.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sara opened up about her transformation gone wrong. “I did not want to stay as Bidaai’s Sadhna my entire life. I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan,” she said, adding that she felt that the audience would accept her, just as they had accepted her character.

“So, I didn’t think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness. I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn’t suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab (I did not like my own lips back then) and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn’t like my look at that time,” she said.

Also see: Virat Kohli aces 180-degree landings in first attempt, Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls him. Watch video



In early 2019, Sara was at the receiving end of much criticism for her bee-stung pout, but the trolling did not get to her. “When you are a public figure you will get love and hate both. If there are good people, there will be bad people too. We all know that and we have to understand that everyone looks at you with love and positivity. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you can’t stop anyone from expressing their thoughts. There are a few people who get really rude to you and post harsh comments. Initially, they used to bother and affect me, but then I realised that they are faceless people. They don’t even have real identities. They hide behind fake IDs and don’t even have the guts to show their real face,” she said, adding that she chooses to focus on the adulation that she receives.



Sara has acted in shows such as Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka and Bhagyalaxmi. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 4.

