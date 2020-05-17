Sara Khan is beating lockdown woes with music, says it has great power to heal the heart and give hope

Amid this lockdown, singing has become the favourite pastime for actor Sara Khan, who is honing her vocal skills through online classes besides also taking piano lessons. Channelising all her energy into creating something fresh and positive, the actor has penned a song called Shukran. She has self-shot for another motivational song — Ek Unmeed, featuring other TV actors, to pay tribute to the doctors, police officers and all those front-line warriors who are working relentlessly for the safety of others during this pandemic.

“Music has great power to heal the heart and give hope. Ek Umeed is a song of gratitude to all those who are working in essential services,” she says.

About her new song Shukran, she adds, “It’s a hopeful composition dedicated to all the girls out there who have been facing difficulty in moving on from their past relationships. To have that feeling of gratitude for that person to come into your life is important and to understand that whatever has happened, has happened for good.”

While singing is something Khan has enjoyed since her childhood days, she reveals that she had to put her passion on the back burner due to her acting career. Finally, giving wings to her dreams, Khan, 30, started pursuing singing professionally in 2018 and has already launched eight songs and there are many more in the pipeline.

“I feel immense happiness to be able to sing my own compositions. I was also preparing for my first live concert but that has been put on hold due to the lockdown situation. Apart from writing my own songs, I’m also trying to write for a web series,” says the actor, who, before the lockdown started, was shooting for a short film Husn-E-Hasan in Manali, which now has been put on hold.

Meanwhile, Khan is elated to see her debut TV show Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai is back on the small screen with its re-run. “I’m grateful that this show came to me and it gave me a new identity”.

And in this Ramzan period, Khan is praying for everybody to stay positive and strong to fight this pandemic. “We all have to stay together and help each other. The best part is we’re close to our family, going back to the basics and being thankful for whatever we’ve,” she says.