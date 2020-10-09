Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion: Roshesh dropped by to meet Monisha and Madhu fufa, can you spot Sahil?

Actors Rupali Ganguli and Rajesh Kumar got together for a reunion of their popular show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai when he visited her the sets of her ongoing hit show Anupamaa. Featuring Sumeet Raghavan and senior actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah, apart from Rupali and Rajesh, the show was a family comedy-drama that became quite a rage in early 2000s.

While Rajesh, Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey and Arvind Vaidya (her Anupamaa co-stars) posed for the click, Sumeet could be seen on the screen of a phone being held in the frame. Sumeet seemed to be on a video call over the phone. Rupali shared the picture and wrote on Instagram, “When Roshesh Bhaiyya came to meet Monisha and Madhu Fufa but met Anupamaa, Baapuji and Vanraj instead. Please notice my Saahil Sarabhai - @sumeetraghvan in the video call Sarabhais will always remain a close knit family #forevertogether #sarabhaivssarabhai #anupamaa #friendsforever #happytimes @rajeshkumar.official @sudanshu_pandey #rupaliganguly.”

While Rupali is currently playing the lead in family drama Anupamaa which has been on top of BARC ratings ever since the premiere earlier this year, Rajesh is seen in the comedy show Excuse Me Madam!

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was recently rerun on TV during the nationwide lockdown. Remembering her shooting days from the show, Rupali had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I remember Ratna ji and I were sharing the make-up room and there was a big bed and a smaller one. I picked up the smaller one and was sitting with a lot of my bags around. When she entered, she told me, ‘Tum ek kaam karo, tum yeh bada bed lelo. Tumhe zaada jagah ki zaroorat hai’.”

“Sarabhai is a monster that continues to grow and win millions of hearts. People still call me Monisha and when I meet my son’s friends, they enact and say ‘Monisha beta, how middle class’. And I tell them, ‘aunty toh bol hi sakte ho naa’ ,” she added.

