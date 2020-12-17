Sarabhai vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia complains about its Pakistani rip-off, says bad performances made him cringe

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia recently discovered a Pakistani rip-off of the beloved sitcom, one that made him cringe at the terrible performances. He took to Facebook to pen a lengthy note about the ‘daylight robbery’ and though he did not name the Pakistani show, he urged everyone to not give it any views, if they stumble upon it by chance.

“Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours , to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed!,” he wrote.

“I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool. But this blatant copy!??? My god it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’ , by chance you’ll come across that daylight robbery,” he added.

Aatish slammed the makers of the Pakistani show, calling them ‘thieves’, and said that he is waiting for poetic justice. “So much for copyright! And I don’t mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show , lock stock and barrel! Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any. P.s imitation is the best form of flattery. But lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality,” he wrote.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which aired from 2004 to 2006, was about two generations of a quintessential high-society family living in the posh Malabar Hill area of Mumbai. It featured an ensemble cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar.

In 2017, the show returned with a second season called Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, which showed the lives of the Sarabhai family after seven years had passed. However, it could not replicate the success of the original.

