Saroj Khan death: Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan lead TV stars in paying tribute to ‘masterji’

As the news of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan’s death spread Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to express their grief. TV actors Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan, Delnnaaz Irani, Sayantani Ghosh and Apurva Agnihotri led the industry in expressing their love for the late choreographer, who was fondly known as ‘masterji’.

Gauahar Khan, who has also worked in a few films, wrote on Instagram, “Ufffffffff ! #SarojJi I’m just so sad to have lost the chance to talk to u one more time , to see u laugh , to learn something amazing from u, to hear ur strong commanding voice that came from a very patient soul ! Innallillaahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon! ! May Allah grant u jannah , for the numerous lives u touched , the hearts u connected with , the impact u had on so many lives ! Thank u for for always encouraging, for teaching me personally on set , for making me feel special , for the words u used for me ! I will never ever forget what each moment was for me ! I LOVE YOU ! @sarojkhanofficial Allah Hafiz !”

Hina shared a picture with Saroj on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “You will be missed Saroj mam.Rest in prwace! We met in so many award functions, clicked so many selfies. can’t forget how much u adored me and complemented me. I shall cherish those memories forever. This was the last time I met you before lockdown. Prayers and strength.”

Sayantani wrote a long post with a picture of Saroj posing with her. “Was a dream come true n honor to have met u ,to dance in front of you .. spent a span of about 2/3 months with you as we did a reality show together ..will cherish all the moments we spent , all the love you gave me ,forever .. still remember u liked one of my dance performances so much that u asked my maa “Kya khake janam diya tha “?? ...I was ecstatic n how !!! learnt so much from you ... you inspired me n many to dance ,to dance from the soul ....,inspired us with your life’s journey . witnessing u dance and express was beautiful ..those 100 rupee notes signed by you as a blessing are precious ,shall cherish them always .. Rest In Peace masterji ... #rip #ripsarojkhan .. ur a legend .. @sarojkhanofficial ....The world of dance won’t the same without you but u will forever live in our hearts ..... #sarojkhan #masterji.”

Delnaaz posted, “The first time I met Saroj ji was in 2005, that’s when I was in a dance show called ‘Nach Baliye’ and after my first performance she told me that i was like a mini version of her, ‘Mini Saroj’ Just these two words had given me such an amazing spring of motivation, I remember like it was yesterday! After that I did ‘Aja Nach Le with Saroj Khan’ and she was also part of the finale in ‘Zara Nach Ke Dikha’, I remember her being extremely encouraging of all the dancers, she was just the nicest person on set, from bringing some delicious biryani for everyone to her famous 3 seethis and to giving a baksheesh when she was truly impressed by someone. What a truly amazing soul and a mother figure to our industry who completely transformed the choreography in bollywood! I will miss our conversations amongst other things! Love you dearly, rest in peace!”

Shweta simply shared a picture with the late choreographer and posted a broken heart emoji and wrote, “#RIPAmma.”

Saroj Khan died on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest and was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad. “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Saroj Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

