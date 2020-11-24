Sections
Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment

Actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away at the age of 55. The Sasural Simar Ka and Banegi Apni Baat actor was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

TV actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away at the age of 55.

Actor Ashiesh Roy has died at the age of 55 at his home in Mumbai. The actor, who had appeared in TV shows and films in his long career, was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time. The news of actor’s death was confirmed by office bearers of Cine and TV Artistes Association. Ashiesh had appeared in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

According to sources close to the actor, he was supposed to undergo dialysis but died late on Monday night. TV actor Tina Ghai, who had come to the aid of Ashiesh as he battled the disease, told Times of India, “We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home. “

Ashiesh had been admitted to hospital a few times in the last couple of years and had run out of money. He had complained about lack of funds and no work, a condition made worse by the lockdown. “I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. I can’t continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow,” he had said in an interview.

