Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy discharged from hospital as he couldn’t afford treatment, denies help from Salman Khan

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy has been discharged from hospital as he couldn’t afford treatment. He has also denied reports of getting monetary help from Salman Khan.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Actor Ashiesh Roy had reached out for monetary help.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy has been discharged from hospital as he was unable to pay for his continued treatment. In an interview to SpotboyE, the actor said that he is currently at home.

He said, “I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down.” The actor continued, “I had to take a discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that. My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge Rs 2000 for three hours dialysis.”

The actor in a Facebook post had spoken about his condition, and said that he was in urgent need of monetary assistance. He even said that he has reached out to actor Salman Khan to help him out. “There was a point when I thought I won’t survive this time. But hopefully, I won’t die. Dialysis is on, but there’s still a lot of water retention in my body. Over time, I would be in a better condition and be able to move on my own,” he’d told Hindustan Times in an interview.

About whether or not he received help from Salman, the actor told SpotboyE, “I have not received any help and I don’t know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work.”



However, the actor, known for shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, had thanked those who’d helped him in this difficult time. He’d said, “I have led a dignified life all this while. Nahi socha thha ki aisa bhi din dekhna padhega. I plan to return all the help once the shooting of my TV show commences. Everything will be alright then.”

