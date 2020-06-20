Sections
Saumya Tandon gears up for Unlock 1.0: It’s a battle of life vs livelihood

Actor Saumya Tandon feels that on one hand, while Covid-19 cases are rising, people who have no money, jobs or work need to go out and earn, otherwise they will die of starvation instead.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:02 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Saumya Tandon started working on a short story in the lockdown, which she aspires to be made into a film.

As things have started to open and people are adjusting to the new ways of life with unlock 1.0 underway, Saumya Tandon says there still exists a big dilemma. “Should we go out to work, or remain inside to protect ourselves from the disease?” asks the actor.

She explains her thoughts on Unlock 1.0, “If we open, we are making ourselves more susceptible to disease, and if not, then there’s the question of livelihood. People have no money, no jobs, no work, that’s a huge problem we are facing. We will have to open some essential services, but at the same time it is important that preparations are made in the hospitals, and we are geared up to deal with more issues and problems. People will come to hospitals in large numbers.”

 

Currently in Mumbai though, she refers to the situation in Delhi, where life almost returned back to the ‘new normal’, and cases spiked.



“It was a wake up call, seeing what’s happening in hospitals... we can’t keep everything completely locked as people have no money, they will die of starvation,” adds Tandon.

In the last three months during lockdown, apart from keeping herself busy with household work and her one-and-a-half year old bundle of joy, son Miraan, the artist in Saumya still needed an outlet, considering how the shoot of her comedy show has remained stalled till now.

 

When she got time off from mommy duties, she worked on a short story.

She says, “More than kind of penning it down, you’re just thinking of what to do. The process of writing is very gruesome, you are struggling. You spend a lot of time organising it, and don’t feel happy with it till the time it’s perfect. I really want to finish it, and dream of seeing it being made into a film or short film, maybe.”

Tandon is happy that she had her son with her in this stressful time. She tells us how coping with the situation so far became easy because of him.

“I am just trying to have a fun time with my baby now,” gushes the 35-year-old, “He’s now talking, running around, it’s a lot of fun, 24/7 entertainment in the house. It’s very endearing, he’s learning his words, we all are enjoying his innocence. As far as being in the quarantine is concerned, I was really lucky to have a full-time nanny with me, that was huge help.”

