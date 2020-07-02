Saumya Tandon says all TV actors have been asked to take a pay cut, says ‘economy has been shaken up’

Television actor Saumya Tandon has said that she and other actors have been asked to take a pay cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She said that the altered fee would apply to work that will be done in the future, not the payments for earlier work that are yet to be cleared.

In an interview with The Times of India, Saumya said about the pay cuts, “It’s not just me, it has happened with everybody. It’s not in just our industry, it is happening everywhere. It is for the work that is to be done for the future, it is not for the work which we have already done for which the payments are pending.”

“But whatever we shoot in the future because the entire TV industry has to go through some cuts, seeing the economy has been shaken up not just in our country, but across the globe. Unfortunately, this disease has been unkind to everyone in many ways. So, it is not just me, but all my friends in the television industry. I am not talking about only the people who are working with me in this show, but everybody around me has been asked to take a pay cut. All the production houses have informed their artists that going forward in future they will have to cooperate,” she added.

The television industry suffered a major setback due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all shoots halted from mid-March. The shoots were only allowed to resume last month, after the Maharashtra government came out with a list of guidelines to be followed by the cast and crew.

Saumya is currently seen in the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. The team recently restarted shooting, and is taking measures such as sanitising the set and wearing protective masks and gloves.

