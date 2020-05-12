Sayantani Ghosh says she might marry boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari ‘virtually’ during lockdown: ‘It is just a matter of time’

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh wants to take her relationship with boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari to the next level and might just get married ‘virtually’ during the lockdown. She opened up about her wedding plans in a recent interview.

“I definitely want to get married. It is just a matter of time. We are not planning on ke iss date pe shaadi karenge (which date we will get married on). But we will when our hearts want it. Who knows, during the lockdown we might come up with some planning and get married virtually! It is just a matter of time,” she said.

“We are together. We are a part of each other’s lives and we are loving that aspect of each other’s lives. Whenever we decide on anything seriously, we will announce it,” she added.

Sayantani made her small screen debut in 2002 with Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, in which she played the antagonist Antara. She has also acted in shows such as Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, Sasural Simar Ka and Naamkaran.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

Most recently, Sayantani was seen in the supernatural thriller series Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. However, she revealed in March that she was exiting the show as her character was going to be killed off.

Recently, in an interview, Sayantani revealed that she was facing financial difficulties as all shoots were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Crisis is such that they are not denying payment, but how will they make the payments? Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI,” she said, adding that the government’s directive to defer loan instalments has been a relief but she still has to run the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more