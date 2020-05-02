Sections
Home / TV / Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56, Zach Braff pays tribute

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56, Zach Braff pays tribute

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom Scrubs, has died.

Updated: May 02, 2020 10:18 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd died at 56.

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom Scrubs, has died, confirmed his agent on Friday. He was 56. The statement did not indicate when he died.

According to Fox News, in January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child -- a son named Weston, according to a GoFundMe page for the late actor. Doctors also found that the cancer had metastasized from his lungs and spread to his spine, jaw and liver, per the page, which was created by Scrubs executive producer Tim Hobert.

In addition to the long-running series, Lloyd appeared in a handful of shows over the span of his career, including Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, The West Wing and Shameless, as well as movies such as Flubber and Galaxy Quest. Lloyd also sang in an a cappella group The Blanks, which performed on Scrubs as The Worthless Peons. He also played bass guitar in the Beatles tribute band The Butties, according to Variety.

 



Tributes from the Scrubs family poured in, following news of his passing. The creator of Scrubs, Bill Lawrence shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Lloyd, captioning it: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Zach Braff tweeted: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Sharing a photo of himself alongside Lloyd, Robert Maschio wrote: "Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
May 02, 2020 09:15 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 02, 2020 06:13 IST
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
May 02, 2020 04:49 IST

latest news

Two new Covid-19 cases in Mohali take district count to 96
May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
HRD minister to address students’ query through webinar on May 5
May 02, 2020 10:07 IST
Bihar braces for massive influx of migrants; CM Nitish Kumar asks officials to pull up their socks
May 02, 2020 10:05 IST
Thierry Henry notes positive changes in his return to MLS
May 02, 2020 10:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.