Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are married: ‘The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh took his fans by surprise on Tuesday when he shared a picture of him holding the hand of Ruchikaa Kapoor and confirmed that the two are married. Now, in an interview he has opened up about their relationship.

Shaheer hit popularity playing Arjun in Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV series Mahabharata. Ruchikaa is the creative producer and executive vice president at Balaji Motion Pictures.

Speaking to Times of India, Shaheer mentioned how, before everything else, they were best friends. He was quoted as saying: “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

The report added that the two opted for a court marriage, due to the pandemic. They plan to have a traditional wedding in June 2021. After the court marriage, the couple flew to Jammu to take part in a small function at his parents’ place. After that, they will have another informal function at her residence in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Shaheer shared a picture on Instagram of Ruchikaa having a hearty laugh, sitting on a sofa, while he held her hand. Clearly visible, was their engagement ring. As per the report, the couple met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya around two years ago and were in a relationship for one and half years.

Shaheer made his television debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has featured in a number of shows including Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The popularity of Mahabharata in Indonesia, however, made Shaheer a big star in the country. He starred in a number of Indonesian shows as well. He has also acted in two Indonesian films - Turis Romantis and Maipa Deapati & Datu Museng.

