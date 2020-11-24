Sections
Shaheer Sheikh announces engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor: 'Excited for the rest of my life'

Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share the news of his engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple made their relationship Instagram official only earlier this month.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are engaged.

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures, are engaged. He took to Instagram to announce the happy news along with a picture of her flaunting her engagement ring. “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai,” he wrote.

In the picture, Ruchikaa is seen laughing with her head thrown back with her hand in Shaheer’s. A large engagement ring is visible on her finger.

Congratulatory messages poured in from their industry colleagues. Actor Kushal Tandon commented, “@shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor congrats my Aries brother.” Actor Heli Daruwala dropped heart emojis and wrote, “congratulations @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh.”

Fans sent in wishes too. “Wowwwww lots of love in and with the picture, wishing you and your girl lots of good luck and happiness,” one wrote. “Congratulations to the both of you may God bless your life together with lots of love and happiness,” another commented. “Happy for you. May you both follow your heart forever, may you both keep cherishing each others feelings forever, in bad or good. So good to see you both happy together,” a third wrote.



 

Also read | Masaba Gupta on facing racism: ‘Boys made fun of my shorts size, said they must be black from my skin’

It was only earlier this month that Shaheer confirmed his relationship with Ruchikaa by sharing a picture with her on Instagram. The photo, which had them making goofy faces for the camera, was captioned, “Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls.”

Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows including Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The popularity of Mahabharat in Indonesia made Shaheer a big star in the country and he starred in a number of Indonesian shows as well. He has also acted in two Indonesian films - Turis Romantis and Maipa Deapati & Datu Museng.

