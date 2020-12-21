Shaheer Sheikh says he realised wife Ruchikaa Kapoor was ‘the one’ during their trips together: ‘It felt perfect’

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who recently tied the knot with studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor, revealed that he was convinced that she is ‘the one’ for him during their trips together. He said that he could let his guard down and be himself in front of her.

In an interview, Shaheer said that the world perceives him as a reserved person, but in reality, he is a ‘mad man’. He added that when he is with Ruchikaa, they turn even the most mundane activities around.

“We travelled together. Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun, only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up, we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun,” he told Pinkvilla.

“People who know me, know the kind of person I am. For the world, I’m this person who keeps to himself and keeps quiet and someone who doesn’t really express. But people who know me, who are good friends, know I am a mad man. I am a person driven by my emotions so I go crazy sometimes. So I can be that in front of her, I can be myself. During those trips, I realised, ‘Yes, this is it.’ It felt perfect,” he added.

Shaheer made his small screen debut in 2009 with the Disney series Kya Mast Hai Life. He has starred in a number of shows including Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Shaheer will be seen playing a merchant named Veer Singh in the upcoming ALTBalaji series Paurashpur. The show has an ensemble cast, which also includes Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor and Sahil Salathia.

