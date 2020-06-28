Sections
Shama Sikander on rumours of plastic surgery: 'You have no idea what I have gone through'

Shama Sikander, who was rumoured to have undergone plastic surgery, said that she chooses to let people ‘live with their lies’.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shama Sikander opened up on reports that she has gone under the knife.

Television actor Shama Sikander has responded to rumours of cosmetic enhancements and said that she does not owe an explanation to anyone. She was viciously trolled after she took the 10-year challenge on social media last year and shared a then-and-now picture.

In an interview with IANS, Shama said, “Firstly, I don’t understand these accusations. Accused? I am not some criminal standing here that I have done something wrong. They are not even sure if I have even done it. I don’t see any reason to explain or to speak about this. It is my life. I can do whatever I want. Secondly, you have no idea what I have gone through.”

Shama claimed that her change was mental. “When I tell you this is my mind that has changed me, you don’t believe me! So, I’d rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand,” she said.

 



Also read | Erica Fernandes says she has been in a relationship for 3 years: ‘He doesn’t like to watch when I romance any other guy’

Not everyone would understand one’s personal journey and struggles, Shama said. “It is not necessary that you go under the knife every time people change. If I change, does that mean I go under the knife every day? And I just keep changing every day? Have they lost it? So, I don’t want to say anything to those people. It’s their life,” she said.

Shama made her acting debut with the popular serial Ye Meri Life Hai, which aired from 2003 to 2005. She went on to star in shows such as CID, Man Mein Hai Visshwas and Baal Veer. She has also acted in the web series Maaya and Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

In the past, Shama has opened up about her mental health issues. She had said that she was diagnosed as bipolar and even attempted suicide.

