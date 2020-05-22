Shama Sikander postpones September wedding with James Milliron due to coronavirus pandemic

Television actor Shama Sikander was all set to tie the knot with her fiancé James Milliron in September, but the wedding has been indefinitely stalled, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple had decided on a destination wedding and preparations for the big day were in full swing.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shama said, “We had planned a destination wedding in September-end and almost everything, including the venue, was finalised. We were all set to zero in on a date when the pandemic hit.”

“James’ family doesn’t travel and so, his parents don’t even have a passport. We had asked them to initiate the paperwork and get their passports made. However, the plan is on hold for now, as I don’t think it will be safe to travel around that time,” she added.

Currently, Shama is self-isolating with James in Mumbai, while his parents are alone in the US. The US has the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world, and the couple is concerned. “We are worried about them, as they are old and his father was unwell around four months ago. We are constantly in touch with them,” the actor said.

Shama shot to fame with the popular serial Ye Meri Life Hai and has also acted in shows such as Shunyaa and Baal Veer. She was introduced to James, an American businessman, by a mutual friend in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shama had said that she was instantly attracted to James. “The day I met him, there was an extreme pull towards him. It was a magnetic effect. I never felt like that before with anybody else. Within two days, we were together. And I don’t think we have been separated after that ever. I just knew that he is the one with whom I would like to grow old with,” she had said.

After a few months of dating, Shama and James got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2015 in Dubai.

