Sections
Home / TV / Sharad Malhotra on favouritism: Agar sirf apne bhai-bhateeje ko kaam dunga, talent ko nahi, then it won’t take long for it to fall flat

Sharad Malhotra on favouritism: Agar sirf apne bhai-bhateeje ko kaam dunga, talent ko nahi, then it won’t take long for it to fall flat

Actor Sharad Malhotra admits that there are favourites in the TV industry, and people like to give that person a little edge over others.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:42 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sharad Malhotra has been a part of shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Sharad Malhotra has a very simple take on the ongoing nepotism and favouritism debate. Having been a part of the television industry for many years , the actor says nepotism doesn’t exist “at least in our part of the industry” but admits that favouritism is something that’s prevalent everywhere, including the small screen.

“I don’t want to sound diplomatic but yes, there have been times, when, fortunately or unfortunately, you may have somebody who’s your favourite, and you like to give that person a little edge over others. This is something I’ve seen. It’s very easy for anybody to say ‘Haan theek hai, this person is better than you’, without even looking at the capabilities of the person you’re talking about. It does happen, therefore, you favour another person. That bias exists in every field, be it corporate or showbiz,” explains the 37-year-old. 

When asked if he has faced the brunt of being on the other side of the equation and get replaced on a show Malhotra shares, “I don’t know, maybe it did happen and I didn’t get to know. Like I said, I’ve been around for so many years, and fortunately got some brilliant characters to portray. So, I’d like to believe nothing happened. But again, people who’ve been through it, will have a different story to tell.”

The actor, however, feels that both kinds of talent — one that comes forward through connections, and the other which is on merit — can coexist if one tries.



“If they exist parallelly, then it’s easier for the system to rise and flourish. But agar sirf apne bhai-bhateeje ko kaam dunga, talented ko nahi, then it won’t take long for it to fall flat. There has to be harmony. I know people who’re scared of looking at the entertainment industry the way they used to. We’ve to encourage fresh talent coming in,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle
Jul 25, 2020 15:57 IST
Márquez back on bike 4 days after surgery on broken arm
Jul 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates
Jul 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Nafisa Ali Sodhi: Our 65 plus politicians are working, so why target actors
Jul 25, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.