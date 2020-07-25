Sharad Malhotra on favouritism: Agar sirf apne bhai-bhateeje ko kaam dunga, talent ko nahi, then it won’t take long for it to fall flat

Sharad Malhotra has a very simple take on the ongoing nepotism and favouritism debate. Having been a part of the television industry for many years , the actor says nepotism doesn’t exist “at least in our part of the industry” but admits that favouritism is something that’s prevalent everywhere, including the small screen.

“I don’t want to sound diplomatic but yes, there have been times, when, fortunately or unfortunately, you may have somebody who’s your favourite, and you like to give that person a little edge over others. This is something I’ve seen. It’s very easy for anybody to say ‘Haan theek hai, this person is better than you’, without even looking at the capabilities of the person you’re talking about. It does happen, therefore, you favour another person. That bias exists in every field, be it corporate or showbiz,” explains the 37-year-old.

When asked if he has faced the brunt of being on the other side of the equation and get replaced on a show Malhotra shares, “I don’t know, maybe it did happen and I didn’t get to know. Like I said, I’ve been around for so many years, and fortunately got some brilliant characters to portray. So, I’d like to believe nothing happened. But again, people who’ve been through it, will have a different story to tell.”

The actor, however, feels that both kinds of talent — one that comes forward through connections, and the other which is on merit — can coexist if one tries.

“If they exist parallelly, then it’s easier for the system to rise and flourish. But agar sirf apne bhai-bhateeje ko kaam dunga, talented ko nahi, then it won’t take long for it to fall flat. There has to be harmony. I know people who’re scared of looking at the entertainment industry the way they used to. We’ve to encourage fresh talent coming in,” he concludes.

