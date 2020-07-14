Sections
Sharad Malhotra says he went into a shell for 4 years when his films flopped: ‘I thought I would become next Shah Rukh Khan’

Television actor Sharad Malhotra thought he would become a big Bollywood star but was jolted when his films flopped.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sharad Malhotra became a star with the successful show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Sharad Malhotra, who became a household name with the popular serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, felt that he would be able to recreate the same kind of success in Bollywood. He was dreaming of becoming the ‘next Shah Rukh Khan’, but got a blow when his films bombed at the box office.

After Banoo Main Teri Dulhann ended in 2009, Sharad made his big screen debut with From Sydney With Love in 2012. His second film, Ek Tera Saath, released in 2016.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sharad said that he retreated into a shell for four years after the failure of his films. “After my shows became hits, I was under this notion that I would become the next Shah Rukh Khan. I starred in two films — From Sydney With Love and Ek Tera Saath — and both were huge flops. I felt like my dreams were shattered. I found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that my films did not work. That was the worst phase of my life because I had already stopped thinking of doing TV shows,” he said.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan lashes out at Instagram for not protecting her daughters from abuse



Sharad could not deal with the setback and distanced himself from everyone. “For four years, I kept away from everyone. Eventually, I turned towards spirituality, meditated daily and focused on exercising. It took me another two years to muster enough courage and gather confidence to look for work,” he said, expressing gratitude that the television industry ‘welcomed (him) again’.



Sharad has also starred in shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Muskaan. He also participated in Box Cricket League 2 and Comedy Nights Bachao.

