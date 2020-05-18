Sections
Home / TV / Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra

Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra

The cast members of popular television show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat will come together for a Facebook live on Tuesday.

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:14 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Shruti Seth and Karanvir Bohra in a still from Shararat.

Actors of the popular TV show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat -- including Karanvir Bohra, Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul -- have decided to surprise their fans with a virtual reunion during the lockdown. The cast will go live on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sharing the update, Karanvir took to Instagram and wrote: “The #shararat gang is coming live tommorrow 19th May at 7pm from my @facebook fan page @karanvirbohraofficialpage. Do log in and share our ‘Shararat’ moments.”

 

Also read | Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’



The show was aired on Star Plus channel from 2003-2007. It was loosely based on the American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Actors like Farida Jalal, Aditi Malik, Poonam Narula, Harsh Vasishth, and Shoma Anand were also part of the show.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One-month-old girl from Kalyan tests positive
May 18, 2020 21:32 IST
For Nadal, Djokovic tougher opponent than Federer, claims uncle Toni
May 18, 2020 21:31 IST
Govt evacuates 57,648 J&K residents through Lakhanpur
May 18, 2020 21:27 IST
J&K reports three Covid deaths, 106 fresh infections take count to 1,289
May 18, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.