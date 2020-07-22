Shashank Vyas unfollows everyone on Instagram: I might deactivate my account, if necessary

Calling it “his way of social media detox”, actor Shashank Vyas recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram, and shared it with his followers through an Insta story. “...To my friends and family, I am ALWAYS a phone call away. And to those I unfollowed, please don’t take my action otherwise. Be kind and spread positivity,” he wrote.

Amid so much social media toxicity and negativity brewing in the showbiz industry, Vyas wanted to distance himself from the unnecessary information available online. “Our brain is already occupied with the present crisis. I felt it’s time I focused on my thoughts and not on what’s happening in everyone else’s life. If necessary, I might even deactivate my account,” he tells us.

While most actors believe that social media acts as a boom in bringing them closer to their fans, the Balika Vadhu actors outlines its duality and feels that it has distanced people from each other.

Vyas, 33, calls for nurturing relations in the real world, instead. “The fact that we check on each other via social media nowadays does bothers me. The other day, I called some seven people that I know, and when I started talking to them, I realised their state of mind is different from their social media posts,” he says, urging everyone, “Baat karo ek dusre se, bas like karne se responsibility khatam nahi ho jaati”.

A screen grab of Shashank Vyas’s Instagram story.

Perturbed by different narratives being peddled around actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Vyas raises some pertinent points.

“When Sonchiriya (2019) released, how many went for first day, first show? Agar bahut log jaate toh film chalti. Not to forget, when Sushant was alive, there were many negative comments against him. You’ve to understand some people are sensitive and we need to be sympathetic towards each other,” he explains.

The actor particularly expresses his anger towards the trolling that’s rampant on social media and he calls for strict actions against such people.

“My female colleagues have shown me the kind of abuses and threats they get on social media. Who gives these people the authority? It’s not easy to earn this celebrity tag that too in our profession which is filled with uncertainties. There are struggles and compromises and when you create such unpredictable pressure, it leads to many taking drastic steps. Just like we have one aadhar card, pan card, voter’s card, we should be allowed to open only one social media account. Whoever does wrong, his or her account should get suspended,” says Vyas, who in fact, proposes an idea to have a “positive day” on social media just like we have so many special days.

“One can fake happiness but shouldn’t say anything negative on that day,” he quips.

