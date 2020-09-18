She-Hulk: Marvel ropes in Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany for new series

Marvel Studios has roped in the lead star for their upcoming new series based on She-Hulk. Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany has been cast as the superhero.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, welcomed Tatiana on board. “Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk,” he wrote in a tweet. Earlier, the studios had finalised Kat Coiro as the director of the pilot and multiple other episodes.

She-Hulk is the last major Marvel comics character that was co-created by the late Stan Lee. It is the story of Hulk/Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, who is an attorney. She is changed when a blood transfusion from Bruce gives her new powers. While Bruce couldn’t keep control on his mind when he transformed into Hulk, Jennifer can.

The series will stream on Disney+ but the tentative date has not been announced. Other Marvel series in production are The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. They are expected to arrive next year.

Apart from Orphan Black, Tatiana is also known for her latest release, HBO’s Perry Mason in which she starred opposite Matthew Rhys. Tatiana was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe for Orphan Black and won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016. She will be the latest female actor to lead her own, solo Marvel project after Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson’s yet-unreleased Black Widow movie.

Black Widow’s release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Scarlett as the lead and goes back in time to tell her origin story. It also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

