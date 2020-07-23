Sections
Home / TV / Shefali Jariwala not replacing Saumya Tandon on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, confirms producer

Producer Binaiffer Kohli confirms that Shefali Jairwala is not being roped in to replace Saumya Tandon on her popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Saumya Tandon plays Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Producer Binaifer Kohli has refuted all rumours of Shefali Jariwala replacing Saumya Tandon on her hit serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. It was being reported that Saumya did not want to shoot for the show and could be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Binaifer said, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone. Saumya Tandon is currently shooting for the show. As of now she is very much a part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and will be shooting with us. Saumya is a good artist, I love her, she is very professional. If I had my way I would have never let her go.”

Shefali had also refuted the rumours and told SpotboyE, “It’s not at all true. I really don’t know how my name came into the picture when there has been no discussion at all.”

Saumya had not been shooting for a while now, after her staff member tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.Binaifer had said then, “It is extremely unfortunate that a personal staff member of our artist has contracted the virus. The staff member was tested and a day before the shoot, the report came out negative. The artist and her staff member have not been shooting with us for over 6 days now.”



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

About following precautions and being safe on sets, Binaifer told Hindustan Times recently, “I have told everyone to be six feet apart. My show set is certified safe. If I write ‘bazaar mein’, bazaar dikha nahi sakti. I want to show five people have gone to the police station, but I can’t show those five people. We are limited. We will have to shoot smartly.”

