Home / TV / Shefali Jariwala says adopting a child is ‘on hold’ right now because of Covid-19 pandemic

Shefali Jariwala says adopting a child is ‘on hold’ right now because of Covid-19 pandemic

Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, said that her plan of adopting a child is ‘on hold’ right now because of the pandemic. She added, however, that she and her husband Parag Tyagi were really ‘positive’ about adoption.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shefali Jariwala said that the process of adoption has slowed down greatly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala and her husband, Parag Tyagi, were in the process of adopting a child but it is now on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the couple is ‘positive’ about it working out in the future.

Shefali said that perhaps it is ‘for (their) good’ that the pandemic has slowed the adoption process. She also expressed her belief that things will fall into place at the right time.

“Right now we have put everything on hold because of this corona situation. It’s a long process and a lot of work is involved. And that process is going to take its own sweet time. All we can do is just pray and hope things go smooth and fast,” she told SpotboyE in an interview.

“I also believe that all things happen when the time is right and it’s in your fate. Ham kitni bhi koshish karle jab bacche ka hamare ghar aane ka waqt hoga woh tabhi aayega. We are trying and we are very positive about it. The whole corona situation has slowed a lot of things and maybe that is for our good. God is very kind jo bhi hota hai acche ke liye hota hai,” she added.

Also read | Apurva Asrani slams Donald Trump for calling Indian air ‘filthy’: ‘7 months ago he said India gives hope to humanity’

Shefali, who was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13, began the paperwork for adopting a girl as soon as she exited the show. She said in an earlier interaction that she has been wanting to adopt since she was a little girl.

“From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption, which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child,” she had said.

