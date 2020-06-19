Shefali Jariwala says staying in Bigg Boss 13 house made her decision to adopt stronger

Actor and Bigg Boss 3 contestant Shefali Jariwala has said quite a few times that she has been qanting to adopt a child ever since she was a child herself. She has now revealed that her determination became stronger when she spent some time on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss last year.

Shefali told Times of India in an interview, “My desire became stronger when I was inside the Bigg Boss house. Previously, there have been times when I developed cold feet, but during ‘Bigg Boss’, I had enough time to introspect and I became even more sure that this is what I want to do. I told Parag that it had to happen now. At some point, we may also have biological children. Never say never.”

“All the offices were shut during the lockdown. In any case, adoption is a long, meticulous process in our country; there is a lot of paperwork and documentation involved. It might actually take two-three years before you can bring the baby home. Parag and I have initiated the process. I know that it’s been delayed, but it will happen when it has to happen, because these things are destined. I have the faith and patience,” she further told the daily.

Talking about it, Shefali had told media in February, “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”

Shefali married TV actor Parag Tyagi in 2014 and the two began the process of adoption as soon as she made her exit from Bigg Boss 13.

