Shehnaaz Gill celebrates Sidharth Shukla’s birthday in a quirky video, he says he is 40 ‘but still not a buddha’

It was a Bigg Boss 13 throwback as Sidharth Shukla celebrated his birthday on Saturday. Co-contestant and close friend from the show, Shehnaaz Gill, celebrated with Sidharth and also wished him on social media. She posted a video where she wishes him and he ribs her for not saying anything else. She also shared a video of Sidharth cutting a cake.

Sidharth Shukla also poked fun at co-contestants from the season, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh in another post he wrote on Friday. Sidharth was often labelled as buddha (old) during last year’s show. Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan for many years now.

Sidharth tweeted Friday evening, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one).” Paras, Mahira, Rashami and Vishal would often tease Sidharth for his age as he was the eldest contestant on the season.

Rashami responded, “Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd Love-you on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla.”

Sidharth and Rashami have worked together on Dil Se Dil Tak and were even rumoured to have dated each other. However, they appeared on a drastically different note when they were seen on Bigg Boss last year. While they shared cold vibes in the beginning, Sidharth and Rashami later locked horns and had ugly fights and arguments on the season that ended earlier this year.

Sidharth also appeared on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss as a senior and guided contestants alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

