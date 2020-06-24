Shehnaaz Gill opens up on bond with Sidharth Shukla: ‘He was my everything in Bigg Boss 13’

Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s bond with television actor Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 was one of the highlights of the show. Fans were rooting for them to get together in real life as well, and began trending #SidNaaz on Twitter.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that her equation with Sidharth is unchanged. “Jo mera bond tha, jaise Bigg Boss mein tha, abhi bhi waisa hi hai. Main chahti hoon ki woh waisa hi bana rahe. Miss kyun karna? Phone pe baat karti hoon, laga leti hoon main jab bhi miss karti hoon (Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him),” she said, adding that she has met him once or twice after Bigg Boss 13.

When asked why fans love her chemistry with Sidharth, Shehnaaz said that her world revolved around him in Bigg Boss 13. “Bigg Boss mein bhi jab thi, main kabhi uske liye fake nahi rahi (I have never been fake towards him on Bigg Boss),” she said, adding, “Koi bhi baat na meri ghoom-ghumake wahaan pe hi aati thi, ki yeh kya kar raha hai (Every time, it would always come back to him and what he was doing).”

Shehnaaz explained that most of her actions were a reaction to what Sidharth was doing. “‘Isne aise kiya? Achcha, ab main aise karungi.’ Matlab mera sab kuch wohi tha Bigg Boss mein (‘Oh, he did this? Now I will do this.’ He was my everything in Bigg Boss),” she said.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth ‘almost lost’ Thor role, Kevin Feige warned him Marvel ‘fans are going to eat us alive’

Shehnaaz starred in music videos such as Majhe Di Jatti, Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan and Yeah Baby Refix before making her big screen debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where her fun and vivacious personality earned her the nickname of ‘entertainment queen’.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth and could not forge a connection with any of her suitors. Colors TV pulled the plug on the show midway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz then came together for the music video of Bhula Dunga, which got a lot of love from fans. She will also be seen in the music video of Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill’s Keh Gayi Sorry. While their collaboration was announced during the lockdown and a teaser was released, the video is yet to be shot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more